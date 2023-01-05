TN police thwarts smuggling of 6 lakh tablets near Ramanathapuram coast

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday seized around six lakh tablets (banned narcotic pills in Sri Lanka) on the coast near Vedalai village in the state's Ramanathapuram.

According to the Q branch police, the seized tablets were seized in a country boat to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.



The police found these boxes in a country boat that was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka off the coast of Vedalai and seized 6 lakh pills from them. They are also looking for fugitive smugglers.

In this situation, the Q branch police have engaged in an intensive search in the coastal areas to find out the ongoing smuggling activities.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

