TN polls: NTK leader Shiv Raman campaigns on bullock cart to protest fuel price hike

By Pramod Chaturvedi And Kathir

Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Shiv Raman on Thursday campaigned on a bullock cart to protest the hike in fuel prices. He was on his election campaign in the Thirumayam constituency of Pudukkottai district.

While campaigning, he said, "In order to protest against the rising fuel prices, I have decided to campaign on a bullock cart. The price of diesel and petrol has reached almost Rs 100 per litre."

The prices of petrol and diesel have been on the rise in recent times in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed Rs 100-mark.

In Chennai, the petrol price on Wednesday was Rs 93.11 per litre while that of diesel was Rs 86.45.





Raman also exuded confidence that his party is going to win in the upcoming elections.

"I will definitely win in the elections. Petrol prices will come down after we are in power."

The NTK has announced candidates for all the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, half of them women.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

