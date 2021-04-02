TN Polls: Palaniswami slams DMK for practicing dynastic politics

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday hit out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and accused that the party practices dynastic politics and did not have any plans development of the state.

"Amma's golden regime should continue in these polls...DMK did not bring any plans for the state, it's a party for family and dynastic politics," Palaniswami said.

"Due to BJP government at the Centre, we get all welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu," he added.



The Chief Minister was speaking at a public rally in Madurai on Friday which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a vote for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a vote for more investment and development in the region.

"A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment in this region. We're creating the right atmosphere for more industries to come here, especially agro-industries with help from our farmers in value addition," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said Madurai is a city that never sleeps and keeps awake always. The Prime Minister said that he is sure Madurai has woken up to the political realities and will vote for the development and progress that National Democratic Alliance assures. (ANI)

