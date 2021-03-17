TN Polls: Vijayakanth's DMDK seals alliance with Dhinakaran's AMMK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): Days after leaving the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance over a seat-sharing dispute, actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam)on Sunday sealed a partnership with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for the April 6 Tamil Nadu polls.

Under the new alliance, DMDK will contest from 60 seats of the state's 234 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Vijayakanth's party on March 9 quit the AIADMK-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance citing non-allocation of expected seats or constituencies as the reason behind it leaving the alliance.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)