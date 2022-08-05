TN: Post offices in Coimbatore start selling national flag for 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 (ANI): Days before the 75th Independence Day of the country, post offices in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have started selling the national flag for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 31) called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

This year the tricolour is made available at Post Offices for the citizens to purchase directly in all regions of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur as well.



"This is the first time that such facility is provided at Post Offices," R S Sharma, Assistant Director, Kanpur Post Office said.

The country has been expressing enthusiasm-like-never-before for the August 15 occasion of the country. As Independence Day is approaching, various forms of the tricolour can be seen dominating the markets in various parts of the nation, including Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.



A Kolkata-based shopkeeper told ANI that the sale of Tricolour has doubled after the PM announced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. "Demand for the national flag is so that we are having to manufacture it in cloth varieties other than Khadi cotton and silk to make it affordable for all," he said.



Another shopkeeper in Karnataka's Bengaluru said that as the demand for Tricolor is rising, they are happy to support customers and they wish that the campaign gains greater momentum in the upcoming years.

In Vadodra, tricolour could be found even in sweets. Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, a sweets shop owner in Vadodara has made sweets in tricolour for this occasion.



He was inspired by the administration to make sweets in the form of tricolour. At present, Tricolour Shrikhand will also be made along with Tiranga Malai Penda, and Tiranga Barfi.

Naval Bhumiya, the shopkeeper said, "To give a look to the sweet, vanilla essence has been used for saffron colour for white colour and pistachio essence for green colour."

In Jammu, markets are filled with different varieties for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The markets are flooded with Tiranga kites, Tiranga T-Shirts, different sizes of Tirangas, Tiranga badges, Tiranga hand bands, and many other varieties which have depicted the Tiranga.

The shopkeepers said, "The market is filled with Tiranga items and people are coming in large numbers, mostly parents buying Tiranga items for their kids. This year's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been going on and the people in Jammu are preparing for it."



In Kerala, there has been a huge demand for the national flag which has created a shortage in supply in Kerala after the government of India called on citizens and institutions to hoist the national flag on Independence Day.

Sulaiman Sayd, the owner of Thiruvananthapuram's oldest flag shop said that they have placed the orders one month in advance, but the government appealed to all houses and institutions to hoist the flag. Due to this, the stock is coming from other states, but there is a shortage. (ANI)