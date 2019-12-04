TN: Pregnant woman carried for 6-km in cloth cradle in Erode

Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A pregnant woman was carried in a cloth cradle for six-km as the ambulance could not reach her house due to lack of proper roads in Burgur village here.

The woman's husband made a cloth cradle and with the help of another man carried her on his shoulders till six-kilometre on Tuesday.

Later, they managed to find help from a jeep driver and reached her the hospital. The woman delivered a baby boy, while they were on their way to the hospital. The mother and the infant are fine now. (ANI)

