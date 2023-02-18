TN: President Murmu arrives at Madurai, to grace Mahashivaratri celebrations

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu arrives at Madurai airport on Saturday and will grace the Mahashivratri celebration organised by the Isha Foundation at Coimbatore.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi extended a hearty welcome to President Droupadi Murmu who is on a two-day visit to the state, starting today.

"Governor Ravi, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, extends a hearty welcome to our Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her first visit to this spiritual land of Saints, Sages and Poets," the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan tweeted.

On February 19, President Murmu will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and address the members of the 78th Staff Course.

Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Madurai, the security arrangements are being beefed up, state police sources earlier informed.



Notably, President Murmu will also be going to Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple to have the darshan of Lord Meenakshi Amman.

Ahead of the President's visit, her security team personally inspected the security arrangements in Madurai on Thursday. The District Collector also held a consultative meeting with the officers of all departments inside the temple, the sources said.

As per the sources, President will participate in the Annadhana program after completing the Swami Darshan at the temple.

The security team is also collecting details of those staying in the hotels in Madurai. The security checks on passengers at railway stations and airports have also been intensified.

Also, the flying of drones has been banned in the Madurai district on February 17 and 18, the sources added. (ANI)

