TN, Puducherry to witness heavy rains, lightning and thunderstorm: IMD

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.



"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal", the IMD tweeted.

Parts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, which is likely to continue till January 14. (ANI)

