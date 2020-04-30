TN reports 161 new cases of COVID-19 today including 138 from Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 138 from Chennai.

According to a media bulletin from Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, 161 new COVID-19 positive cases including 138 from Chennai reported in Tamil Nadu today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2,323.

The media bulletin states, "Till now 1,19,748 samples have been taken and sent for testing. COVID-19 testing is done in 34 Government and 11 Private labs all over Tamil Nadu. 2,323 persons have tested positive till date. 1,15,761 samples were tested negative. Testing of 1,664 samples are under process. 9,030 samples are repeat samples."

"1,258 COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged following treatment till today. Hence, 1,035 active cases are under treatment as on today," it added. (ANI)

