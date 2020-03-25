TN reports five new cases of COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 said Dr C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister.

Taking to Twitter Vijayabaskar wrote, "5 news cases of COVID19 in TN. 4 Indonesian nationals and their travel guide from Chennai test positive at Salem Medical College. Quarantined since March 22."

Earlier on Wednesday Tamil Nadu Health Minister said that a COVID-19 positive patient passed away at a hospital in Madurai.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed positive cases in India of COVID-19 has reached 562. (ANI)