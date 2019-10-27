Visuals from drilling site in Nadukattupatti of Trichy district. Photo/ANI
TN: Rescue operation of Sujith Wilson delayed due to rocks at drilling site near borewell

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:03 IST

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The rescue operation of 2 year-old Sujith Wilson, who fell into the borewell on Friday, was delayed on Sunday due to rocks at the drilling site in Nadukattupatti of Trichy district.
Earlier, the boring machine reached the spot where Wilson is stuck in the borewell since Friday.
Drilling was started early in the morning today and officials have decided to dig 100 feet from the side of the deep well to rescue Wilson.
Despite several logistic difficulties, the rig drilling machines arrived at the rescue spot around 2.30 am today.
More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to rescue the toddler Sujith Wilson.
The child fell into a 25-feet borewell while he was playing near his house. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell.
A medical team is also providing oxygen to the boy from outside the borewell. (ANI)

