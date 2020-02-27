TN: Residents demand restoration of Rameswaram Agni Theertham road

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Residents of Rameswaram on Thursday demanded the restoration of traditional Agni Theertham road and additional facilities as pilgrims continue to face difficulties on their way to temple due to illegal encroachments in the area.

"The way which was meant for worshippers has now been encroached upon by shop keepers and others in the area. As the road is closed now, it should be made free of encroachment and repair works should be carried out by authorities. We have demanded this from the district collector," Prabakaran, district president of Hindu Makkal Katchi, told ANI.

Sankaravathyar, a priest, said: "The area leading to Agni Theertham is so congested. Hence, it causes a lot of difficulties to those devotees who go to take a holy dip in the Agni Theertham. It would be appreciated if the problem is addressed urgently."

"The major problem here is the lack of space. It gets worsened when worshippers use the same path to go and return from Agni Theertham. Huge rush also poses serious issues," Sakthi, a devotee, said.

Ravi, a pilgrim guide, opined that sufficient arrangements were not made for the worshippers who come here to take a dip in the holy Theertham.

"Devotees come to Rameswaram mainly to take a holy dip, but no sufficient arrangements are made for this. Earlier, there were separate ways to reach the Theertham. The authorities must look into the issue," he added. (ANI)

