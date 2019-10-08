TN: Saraswati Puja celebrated at Mahalingapuram Ayyappan temple in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Saraswati Puja was organised in the Mahalingapuram Ayyappan temple here on Tuesday for children who are about to start their schooling.

This puja also known as Vidyaramham Puja, is celebrated to mark the beginning of a child's journey seeking 'Vidya', knowledge; children under the age of four years of age participated in the puja.

The children write their initials in their mother tongue on a plate of rice, with the belief that this will bless their educational journey. The temple's priest as a mark of blessing wrote 'Veda' on children's tongue with a gold ring.

"I have come with my son who will soon begin school. He wrote his name on rice so that he can prosper in his educational career. This temple is famed for this ritual. My son wrote in his mother tongue on the rice," Annalaxmi, a devotee told ANI. (ANI)

