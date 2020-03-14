TN school students create mosaic using 25,000 soaps for coronavirus awareness

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, students of a school in Kolathur, Chennai created a mosaic of 'wash hands, live long' using around 25,000 soaps on Saturday.

Students of Everwin Vidhyashram School created a mosaic using around 25,000 soaps to create awareness over the coronavirus.

"The highlight of this programme was to make the younger generation aware of the necessity of washing hands and avoid various infections like coronavirus," Purushothaman, Principal of the school, told ANI.

The mosaic was made on an area 10,000 square feet with text 'wash hand, live long' and image of hand wash using soaps at the school playground. (ANI)

