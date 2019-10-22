TN: Schools closed in Ramanathapuram due to heavy rainfall

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): All schools in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district will remain closed on Tuesday owing to heavy rainfall in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Tamil Nadu today.

Besides Tamil Nadu, all government and private schools in Kochi remained closed on Monday as heavy rainfall lashed the city causing water-logging in several areas. (ANI)

