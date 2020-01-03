TN: Scuffle breaks out during vote counting in local body polls

Madurai">Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between two groups during the counting of votes for Thirumangalam local body election here on Thursday.

However, the Police personnel present at the counting centre brought the situation under control.

The voter turnout of the local body elections in Madurai">Madurai was recorded as 78.32 per cent.

The first phase of the rural local body elections in the Madurai">Madurai district saw a voter turnout of 77.06 per cent, while the second phase saw a turnout of 79.45 per cent on Thursday.

Around 3,92,000 citizens voted in the first phase, while over 4,53,000 people voted in the second phase.

Overall, more than 8,46,000 people in the Madurai">Madurai district exercised their voting right in the local body polls.

The process of counting of votes for the two-phased local body elections began on 8 AM.

A large number of CCTV cameras have also been fitted for surveillance to record ballot counting in the counting rooms.

The first phase of polling was held on December 27, 2019, for 1,546 posts in Ramanathapuram, Thirupullani, mandapam, RS Mangalam, and Thiruvadanai, while the second phase of the elections was held on December 30, 2019, for 2,144 seats in the areas of Paramakudi, Bogalur, Nainargovil, Mudukulathur, Kamudi, and Kadaladi. (ANI)

