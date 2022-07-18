TN: Security tightened outside school after student dies by suicide in Kallakurichi, 3 held

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): Police tightened security outside the school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district where violence broke out after a class 12 student died by suicide on Sunday.



The violence broke out in Kallakurichi as protesters set ablaze buses and school property demanding justice for the student's death.

Speaking to the media, Tamil Nadu Director general of police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu informed that school correspondent Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi and Principal Shiva Sankaran were arrested over the death of a student and failing to maintain safety at the school hostel.

"School correspondent Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi and Principal Shiva Sankaran were arrested over the death of a 17-year-old girl and for failing to maintain safety at the school hostel. Case transferred to rime Investigation Department (CBCID)," Babu said.

The state Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy said the investigation of the case will be conducted from all angles and requested the public not to indulge in acts of violence.



"The government's aim is to clarify all doubts in this case. We are assuring that probe will be conducted from all angles in this case. We appeal to the public not to indulge in acts of violence and not pay heed to rumours," Reddy said.

Earlier, Babu and Reddy, along with other officials, met the police personnel at a hospital who were injured during the violence in Kallakurichi.

On Sunday, more than a thousand people staged a protest in front of the school demanding justice for the student's death. Protesters pelted stones at the police van.

Police tried to control the situation but the protestors damaged the police vehicle. A few policemen also sustained some injuries.

Appealing for peace, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tweeted, "Violence worries me. The accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl's death ends. I have asked DGP, Home Secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. I request people to maintain peace."

According to Police officials, "the deceased girl died by suicide on Tuesday night in the school premises and there was a note found in which it was alleged that two teachers from the school tortured her forcing them to study all the time."

The student death case was registered under section 174 (unnatural death). (ANI)

