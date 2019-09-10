TN: Specially-abled man makes clay artifacts for livelihood

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): A specially-abled man in Madurai is earning his livelihood by making clay items with one hand.

Velmurugan living in Paravai, near Madurai, has worked in a private company and lost his hand in an accident. But loosing a hand did not stop him from doing his family's ethnic traditional work of making pots and small clay products.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Velmurugan said, "While working for a private company, I witnessed an unfortunate accident in which I lost my arm. They promised to give me an artificial arm but they did not. So, I planned to continue my family business. I make small clay products like diyas to at least earn my livelihood."

"In this business, I earn Rs 300 per day. It is a very difficult task especially during the rainy season because then the artefacts does not dry easily," he added. (ANI)

