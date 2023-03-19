TN Sports Minister meets Anurag Thakur, requests release Khelo India fund

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and the officials of the state sports and youth affairs department held a meeting with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur held a meeting in Chennai on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur visiting Chennai was welcomed with love.

"We requested that the Union Government release Khelo India infrastructure fund for the state", Udhayanidhi Stalin said.





In the meeting, the officials led by Udhayanidhi made a presentation explaining the steps taken by the MK Stalin government to improve the sports sector of the state and the future plans.

"We insisted on considering Tamil Nadu for the South Indian branch of Sports Authority of India. Also asked for the opportunity to host the National Youth Fest and Asian beach games in 2024", Udhayanidhi said. (ANI)

