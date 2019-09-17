TN: State BJP members perform special pooja on Modi's birthday

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) Sep 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday, members of the state BJP wing here at Kanchi Sankaramat performed special pooja on Tuesday.

The members have planned to meet Modi in the afternoon to wish and offer him the prasad. They performed various Yagyas and distributed sweets among each other.

"We are celebrating his birthday by performing a special pooja. We are doing various Yagya for him. After completing the Yagya, will take the holy water for Rudra Abhishek in the Rameswaram temple," said K.Muraletharan, District President BJP.

"We will take this prasad to Modi as we are going Delhi in the afternoon by 2 pm flight," he added.

Prime Minister Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Modi will be spending the day in his home state--Gujarat.

He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night.

Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish Prime Minister Modi. Whereas, hashtags related to Modi birthday are trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

