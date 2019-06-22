TN: State government conducts 'Yajna' for rains

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 22(ANI): Resorting to prayers in the face of acute water scarcity, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday conducted special 'Yajna' at Patteeswarar temple in Perur.

State water supply minister S P Velumani was also present during the special prayers.

A holy fire was lit up surrounding which priests conducted the 'Yajna'. Prayers in the form of 'mantras' were chanted throughout.

A similar event was reported from Madurai earlier in June, where unique prayers were offered to rain gods in the form of processions.

This comes after scorching heat wave gripping a large part of the country and sections of Tamil Nadu being severely hit by drought. (ANI)

