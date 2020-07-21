TN State Human Rights Commission seeks report from Home Secy, DGP over CCTVs in police stations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to the Home Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of the state seeking a report over a plea that seeks to install CCTVs in all police stations and preserving the recordings for at least a year.

The commission has asked them to submit the report within four weeks.

Last month, the alleged custodial death case of the father-son in Tuticorin had created much uproar in the state.

Five police personnel have been arrested after the incident and are being held in Madurai Central Prison.

The Centre on July 8 had handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case was initially registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station in the Tuticorin district.

The victims, P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their cell phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew amid COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

