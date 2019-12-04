TN: Student commits suicide over harassment by school teacher

Usilampatti (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A student of class 10 allegedly committed suicide over continuous harassment by his school teacher after the student started taking tuition classes from a different teacher, in Usilampatti.

The teacher allegedly harassed the student after the student started taking tuition classes from a different teacher.

Police have registered a case in this regard and the accused teacher is absconding. (ANI)

