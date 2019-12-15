TN: Temple elephant Ramalakshmi leaves for 48-day rejuvenation camp in Theppakkadu

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple elephant Ramalakshmi on Saturday left for the 48-day rejuvenation camp in Theppakkadu forest organised by the Tamil Nadu government in the state.

After performing a special pooja conducted at the temple, 17-year-old Ramalakshmi was sent to the camp in a truck.

It is the 8th time that Ramalakshmi is attending the annual rejuvenation camp for the temple elephants in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

