TN: Thousands attend 'Thirukalyanam' on 9th day of Chithirai festival

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 02 (ANI): Thousands of devotees attended the Thirukalyanam (celestial wedding) held at Meenakshi Amman Temple on the 9th day of the Chithirai festival in Madurai.

A huge number of devotees who did not get a pass to enter inside watched the rituals broadcast live on the LED screen installed outside the temple.

During the celestial wedding ceremony of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, many women changed thalis (mangalyam) and pray for Mangalya's strength.

It is believed that if unmarried people watch or attend the Meenakshi-Sundareswarar celestial wedding, the chances are they will get married soon.

The Chariot Festival will be held on May 3.

The Pattabhishekam ceremony also known as the coronation ceremony was held for Goddess Meenakshi Amman on Monday.

The ceremony began with several rites after which 'Abhishekam' was performed to the diamond crown of the deity, followed by 'Deeparadhana' (lighting of lamps).



This temple's diamond crown adorning Meenkasi Amman is called 'Rayar's Crown'. It is believed that this diamond crown was gifted to Goddess Meenakshi by Appaji Rayar, a minister in the court of King Krishnadevaraya.

The festival marks the transfer of ruling power from Lord Sundareswarar to lord Meenakshi to head the city from the Tamil month of Chitrai to Avani.

The flag hoisting ceremony of the 'Chithirai' festival was held at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on April 23.

On April 27, on the fourth day of the Chithirai festival, the deities at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple were adorned in traditional armour, embedded with gems, and taken out for a procession around the streets in a golden palanquin.

The festival concludes on May 4 with the Theerthavari at the Meenakshi Amman temple.

As part of the Chitrai festival, Kallaghar's descent into the Vaigai River takes place on May 5.

The Madurai district administration has announced a holiday for the district on May 5, in view of Lord Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai river as part of the Chithirai festival. (ANI)

