Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A three-feet-long white cobra was rescued from a residential area in Edayarpalayam area, Coimbatore on Sunday.
A man rescued the cobra from a pit situated in a residential area here, with the help of an iron rod.
The snake was later released in Madukkarai forest. (ANI)
TN: Three feet long white cobra rescued from pit in Coimbatore
ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:47 IST
