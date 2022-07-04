TN: Tourists seek govt's intervention for washroom unavailability at Marina Beach

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 3 (ANI): The local and foreign tourists of Marina Beach in Chennai are disappointed with the lack of sanitation facilities at the spot and urged the concerned authorities to look into the matter.

Marina Beach is a predominantly sandy beach of nearly 12 kilometers that extends from Besant Nagar, Chennai in the south to Fort St. George Marina beach road in the North.

Located along the Bay of Bengal, it is India's longest and the second-longest beach in the world.



A local shop owner at the beach disclosed the suffering of the females due to the unavailability of washrooms at the beach.

Urging the concerned departments for looking into the matter, the shop owner Parimala said, "I have a small shop here for the past seven years, and till now there has been no bathroom or water facility here. A bathroom was constructed here a year ago but it has remained non-functional since then," she said.

The place has the iconic memorials of four former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu-- C.N.Annadurai, M.G.Ramachandran, J.Jayalalitha, and M.Karunanidhi-- which are regularly visited by tourists during the weekdays as well as the weekends.

A Malaysian tourist also said that they have not seen any active washrooms nearby and have requested the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary action into the matter.

"We are coming from Malaysia to visit Chennai. We visited the Marina beach and the memorial of four leaders, but we could not see any active bathroom nearby and the ones already constructed near the memorials have not opened yet. We request the Tamil Nadu Government to take necessary steps and open the washrooms so that everyone can be benefitted from it," said the Malaysian tourist. (ANI)

