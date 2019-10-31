TN: Trainee doctors extend support to medicos demanding hike in salaries

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The trainee doctors at the government-run Coimbatore Medical College Hospital here on Thursday extended their support to the striking doctors who are demanding an increase in their salaries and post-graduate admission quota in medical education.

The indefinite strike was started by the trainee doctors on Thursday. However, the Dean of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dr B Ashokan said that the services of medical centre have not been hit due to the protest.

"Patient services are not affected in the hospital," said Coimbatore Medical College Hospital dean Dr B Ashokan.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an ultimatum to the protesting, threatening to replace them if they did not resume their duties.

Speaking to ANI, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, "If they (doctors) continue their protest, break-in service orders will be issued to them. Their posts will be announced as vacant."

Doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FDGA) members are on indefinite strike since October 25 inside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital premises here.

The demands of protesting doctors, including five who are on an indefinite fast, include increase in salaries, quota in post-graduate medical education and appointment of more doctors. (ANI)

