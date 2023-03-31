TN: Tribal family denied entry to watch movie in Chennai, theatre clarifies; case registered

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): Koyambedu Police has registered a case against two ticket checkers of Rohini theatre in Tamil Nadu's Chennai for allegedly denying the right to watch a movie to a tribal family, police said on Thursday.

"A case has been registered under IPC section 341 r/w 3(1) (x 1v) SC/ST Act, 1989," the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) Police said.

The incident was reported yesterday after which the theatre clarified that the said persons were allowed inside on time before the show immediately after it was brought to the management's notice.



The theatre claimed that the family had come to watch a movie which was censored U/A by the authorities and as per the law, children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch the movie.

It claimed that permission was denied by the ticket-checker initially on the basis of this law as there were four children below the age of 12 years. However, "since the audience gathered turned into a frenzy", the family was allowed entry to watch the movie "in order to avert any law and order problem".

"We have taken note of the situation that has unfolded in our premises today morning before the screening of Pathu Thala Movie. A few individuals along with their children with valid tickets have sought entry to the cinema to watch 'Pathu Thala' movie. As we know, the movie is censored U/A by the authorities. Children below the age of 12 can not be permitted to watch any movie that is certified U/A as per the law. Our ticket-checking staff has denied entry on this basis to the family who had come with children aged 2, 6, 8 and 10," the theatre said.

"However since the audience gathered turned into a frenzy and took a different perspective of the situation without full understanding, in order to avert any law and order problem and to desensitivise the matter, the same family was allowed entry to watch the movie on time," it added.

The police have registered a case into the matter and further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

