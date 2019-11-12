The Vaigai river
The Vaigai river

TN: Vaigai river in Madurai swells

Tn: Buzz Among Madurai Locals As Vaigai River Swells, Police Takes Precautions | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:43 IST

By Tn: Buzz Among Madurai Locals As Vaigai River Swells, Police Takes Precautions
Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Rains in the catchment area, coupled with the recently released water from Vaigai dam has led to heavy water flow in Vaigai river here but instead of worrying, locals are happy and are seen taking photographs of the swollen river.
"The Vaigai Dam was opened before the Chithirai festival last year. But now it is the rainy season and we are very happy to see the dam open and the water come into the river. It is good agriculture in the region," a local Shameen told ANI on Monday.
According to locals, they are happy to see water in the mostly dry river, as they can use it to fulfill their daily water requirements amid a shortage in Madurai.
"We are very happy to see the water in the river again. But the people and politicians need to take action to collect water," said one Kadhar Basha, who had come to the river bank to take pictures.
The swollen river water is also flowing over two causeways compelling police to take precautionary measures near the area barricading the banks and putting up cautionary notices. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:43 IST

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut at hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing crisis over government formation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is admitted in a Mumbai hospital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:37 IST

Odisha celebrates Boat festival on Kartik Purnima

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Large number of citizens in Odisha took part in the yearly ritual of boat festival which was celebrated with joy and religious fervour in the state on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:34 IST

We will definitely succeed: Sanjay Raut Tweets famous Poem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar refused Shiv Sena's request for providing 48 hours to stake claim to form the government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took to Twitter and quoted a poem written by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Hi

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:18 IST

Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:11 IST

PMC bank scam: Arrested auditors to be produced before court today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The economic offence wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police will on Tuesday produce two auditors who were arrested for deliberately overlooking irregularities in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank before a local court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:10 IST

Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Gurpurab

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wished people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:56 IST

End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amidst the political upheaval in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi said that the end result will be positive and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:55 IST

His teachings cut across communal divide, says Sonia on Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said that the Sikh guru's teaching cut across the communal divide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:53 IST

No misunderstanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the sta

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:42 IST

Prakash Javadekar gets charge of heavy industries ministry

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union minister Prakash Javadekar was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Tuesday, just hours after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stepped down from the post citing moral grounds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:41 IST

TN: Woman rider hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Merely two months after a controversy broke out over hoardings in Tamil Nadu, a woman rider was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here.

Read More
iocl