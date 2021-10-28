"To be in jail is traumatic", says Arbaaz Merchant's father after son granted bail in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): After Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in drugs-on-cruise case, Arbaaz's father Aslam Merchant said that it is traumatic to be in jail.

Addressing the media, Aslam said, "These children have been traumatised. To be in jail is traumatic. Just imagine the plight of others who have been through this inside the jail. I have experienced this after my own son has been there for the past few days."

Aslam further said that the family has been waiting for this moment for 34,560 minutes. "My wife was counting minutes, not days," he stated



"Justice should be done as soon as possible. If in case, you've to correct people in such cases, it has to be in rehab, not in jail," he added.

Aslam said that his son has lost seven kilograms of weight while Aryan (Khan) was surviving only on biscuits.

Meanwhile, the three accused will be released from jail after the detailed order of the court tomorrow. Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, told the media, "The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday." (ANI)

