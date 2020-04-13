To combat COVID-19, entrepreneur sponsors disinfectant tunnel in Andhra village

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): While the threat of COVID-19 pandemic looms large, an entrepreneur has installed a disinfectant tunnel, indigenously made by a local resident, for the benefit of the public in Vissannapeta village of Krishna district.

Kaja Eswar Prasad, the entrepreneur, has sponsored the disinfectant tunnel made by Amballa Ramu, in which sodium hypochlorite solution is sprayed onto people for disinfecting them.

The tunnel was inaugurated by Tiruvuru Incharge, Circle Inspector, Srinivas on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, Srinivas urged the public to use the facility and added that more such tunnels needed to be installed in busy localities.

"A disinfectant tunnel is set up by K Eswar Prasad in Vissannapeta village. In this chamber, sodium hypochlorite is sprayed on to kill the viruses on our bodies. The public should use this service. It is good that this tunnel has been made locally. If more such tunnels are set up at places where there are crowds, it will prove to be beneficial for the public," Srinivas said.

Andhra Pradesh so far has 381 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with six deaths reported due to the disease in the state. (ANI)

