To combat malnutrition, PM calls for observing September as 'Poshan Abhiyan'

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): In a drive against malnutrition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for observing the month of September as "Poshan Abhiyan."

"Today, due to lack of awareness, both poor and rich families are affected by malnutrition. The entire month of September will be observed as "Poshan Abhiyan" across the country," he said during his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" programme.

"Under the 'Poshan Abhiyaan' campaign, we through various scientific approaches will fight malnutrition and make the initiative a mass movement," the Prime Minister added.

Recalling the 'Mutthi Bhar Dhaanya' initiative, the Prime Minister said, "Mutthi Bhar Dhaanya" initiative has turned into a big movement in Nashik. During the harvest period, Anganwadi workers collect handful of rice grain from people. This grain is used to make hot food for children and women." (ANI)