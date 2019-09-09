Former UN diplomat Mukul Sanwal speaking to ANI
Former UN diplomat Mukul Sanwal speaking to ANI

'To counter Pak at UNHRC, India must tell Art.370 was about special discrimination'

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): India must highlight how Article 370 was about special discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir to win support at the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Convention (UNHRC) that is scheduled to begin today, said former UN diplomat Mukul Sanwal">Mukul Sanwal.
The former diplomat also said that Pakistan has been trying its best to internationalise the issue of Kashmir, especially after India's historic move of revoking Article 370 and Article 35 (A).
"I am sure that Pakistan will raise the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC meeting in Geneva. It has also sent its foreign minister there along with a delegation. They had also said that they will go to any extent on the issue," Sanwal told ANI.
"Now the question is when the UN Security Council had earlier said that there's no role of international mediation for peace as it is an internal issue of India, then why is Pakistan now raising the issue of human rights violations there?" the former diplomat added.
Agreeing with the words of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Sanwal further stressed that the restrictions are temporary measures due to the rise of infiltrators in the Valley.
New Delhi had time and again reiterated that there was no development in the region prior to the abrogation of the special status, the diplomat stated.
"We need to adhere to our stand that 'human rights' is not only related to political or procedural rights but also social-economic rights (which were earlier not there)," he stressed.
"If there are no social-economic rights then the political rights will also become hollow. Only a few families had been ruling the Valley so far," Sanwal said.
"India has to prove this point in order to win support," he added.
Meanwhile, voicing similar sentiments over the issue, another diplomat Suresh Goel, told ANI, "This is nothing new. Pakistan has always tried to raise the Kashmir issue to the world community and attacked India over it."
"But the world has changed. People's perspectives have also undergone changes. The United Nations has a fair idea about India's record regarding human rights. They know the real situation in the Valley. They (world community) will be successful in quashing the fake claims made by Pakistan at the session," he added.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for Geneva to attend the UNHRC meeting with an aim to "fight for the cause of innocent Kashmiris", according to reports by Pakistan media. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:21 IST

Allegations against Azam Khan political, will fight legal...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday batted in support of party colleague Azam Khan who is facing several cases and termed the allegations against the Rampur lawmaker as "political".

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:14 IST

WB: Ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is stable, a Woodlands Hospital bulletin said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:07 IST

UP: Devotees campaign with helmets to create traffic awareness...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A group of devotees celebrating Ganesh festival in Kanpur have decided to use the occasion for spreading the message of traffic awareness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:53 IST

India halfway through its 175 GW renewable energy goal: Javadekar

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the county has already achieved half of its 175 gigawatts (GW) renewable energy capacity target.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:26 IST

Time has come for the world to say good-bye to single-use...

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the time has come for the world to say 'good-bye' to single-use plastic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:02 IST

Jalpaiguri forest officers seize leopard skin, arrest one...

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The officers of Belakoba forest range on Sunday night seized an 11-feet long leopard skin and arrested a Bhutanese national in connection with the case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:55 IST

Telangana: Youth Congress organises 'cycle yatra' to support...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Telangana Youth Congress on Monday organised a cycle rally in Hyderabad to extend their support to the National Youth Congress secretary Santosh Kolkunda who is on a cycle journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:46 IST

CPI (M) leader Yousuf Tarigami shifted to Delhi AIIMS from Srinagar

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): CPI (M) leader Yousuf Tarigami, who has been under house arrest in Srinagar for over a month, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:36 IST

JNU sedition case: SC lawyer requests Delhi LG to call for files...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Supreme Court lawyer Ajay Agarwal has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal over media reports claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has rejected a request for sanction by Delhi Police to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU s

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:27 IST

Assam: Amit Shah meets CM Sonowal, governor Mukhi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:19 IST

Maharashtra: NCP leader Ganesh Naik set to join BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Ganesh Naik is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:16 IST

BJP to hold condolence meet for Arun Jaitely tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): BJP will hold condolence meet for former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl