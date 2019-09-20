To create awareness about new traffic rules, students to form human chain at India Gate

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:12 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to look into allegations of illegal detention of children in J-K in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 and submit a report to it within a week.