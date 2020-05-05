To discourage liquor consumption, Andhra hikes tax on booze to 75 pc

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced another hike in liquor prices by 50 per cent, just a day after imposing a 25 per cent increase as shops were reopened in view of relaxation given amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government said that the decision has been taken as a step towards "discouraging alcohol consumption".

With 50 per cent hike in liquor prices, overall booze rates have shot up by 75 per cent. The new rates will come into effect from this afternoon.

The government has decided to reduce the number of liquor stores by 15 per cent by the end of this month, the government said in a statement. (ANI)

