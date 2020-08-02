To ensure combat readiness, BSF officers undergo physical efficiency test

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) officers underwent a FPET (Field Physical Efficiency Test) that involved running, ropework and clearing obstacles at the BSF Chhawla Camp in the national capital on Sunday.

BSF director general S S Deswal was present on the occasion. In his address, Deswal said this test would check physical efficiency of officers and the results would be reflected in their annual performances. The test involved a combination of physical activities like running, ropework and clearing obstacles.

"All BSF troops undergo this testing process twice every year and the results are reflected in APAR of individuals as well," the paramilitary force said in a release.

Addressing the officers after the event, the DG BSF emphasised on the importance of physical fitness especially during the pandemic as well as the onerous task BSF needs to perform while deployed under various situations. The physical efficiency test is designed in a manner that the person tests himself/herself at each step of it. The endurance needed for pushing oneself further and accomplishing the task provides much-needed satisfaction and self-confidence, the release added.

The test has helped officers to reboot their confidence levels to a new level and would help set an impressive precedent of keeping all ranks combat-ready and fit at all places of deployment.

In a similar course, Constable Vinod Singh of 114 Bn BSF, who weighed 160 kg and was undergoing a similar course, died a few days back.

He was in what is called a low medical category with BMI 52.98. It was found that the deceased constable was declared fit for the above course. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances under which he was declared fit, the BSF said. (ANI)

