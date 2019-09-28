Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing ex-home guards on Friday. Photo/ANI
To ensure women safety over 5,500 marshals to be deployed in Delhi buses

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 05:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): To ensure the safety of women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced deployment of over 5,500 ex-home guards as marshals on the DTC and cluster buses plying in the national capital.
Speaking to ex-home guards, who had gathered at his residence, Kejriwal said, "The process to recruits marshals is expected to be completed before Diwali. I hope that after your deployment, you will take the responsibility to secure the women in the buses."
He said that the first priority will be given to those who have served as a home guard for at least three years.
In a tweet, he also appealed to the home guards to protect the women in buses with all sincerity.
Recently, Kejriwal has been announcing a slew of measures to woo the voters ahead of the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:51 IST

