To fight coronavirus, Madurai Corporation installs disinfection tunnel in vegetable market

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7 : With an aim to curb the community transmission of coronavirus, Madurai Corporation has set up a disinfection tunnel at the entry of one of the vegetable markets in the city.

This tunnel has been installed at the entry point of Madurai College ground, which has been temporarily converted into a market due to the 21-day lockdown.

This is a portable booth, equipped with a system for generating Hydrogen peroxide mist. This will decontaminate the body, hands and clothes of a person entering the market.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

