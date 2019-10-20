A stall at the terracotta exhibition Mruttika-2019 organised in Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI
To give boost to terracotta artisans, 'Mruttika-2019' exhibition organised in Bhubaneswar

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:26 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Aiming to provide a platform for marketing of the products of the clusters and individual artisans, a terracotta craft exhibition, 'Mruttika-2019' was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar.
Speaking at the inauguration event, Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner, Odisha said that it was a big opportunity for the terracotta artisans to sell their products directly to the consumers, right ahead of Diwali.
"From the past 13 years, we have been organizing the terracotta exhibition at the state level. It is a big opportunity for artists to market their products just before the Diwali festival. In future, we will try to give more such opportunities to them," Mohapatra told ANI here.
The event inaugurated on Saturday is organised by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Cottage Industries, Odisha and will be held from October 19 to 25.
Close to 200 artisans from 20 districts across the state are participating in the exhibition.
Mohapatra also said that the Odisha government is committed to providing assistance to the local artisans and are looking at various ways to ensure better quality products in the future.
"The government is providing training and other support to the local artisans and we have planned to provide them with better technical support, design-led training, and loan facilities in future so these artisans can design and produce better products," he said.
As many as 50 different crafts have been approved by the Odisha government which are practised by more than 1.30 lakh artisans in varying degrees dispersed all through the state.
The artisans participating in 'Mruttika-2019' too expressed happiness with the arrangements made at the exhibition and hoped for good sales ahead of Diwali.
"I have come with many decorative pieces in this exhibition. Water fountains made out of terracotta is my speciality, I have been coming to this exhibition since the past 8-9 years and the sales are great. The people prefer goods made of clay over others," Sanjay, an artisan at the exhibition, told ANI here.
"We are hopeful of good sales ahead of Diwali. This is a good platform for local artisans like us," Sushmita Sahu another artisan added. (ANI)

