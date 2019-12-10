To improve last-mile connectivity, e-cycle service begins at 2 metro stations

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): In a move to further boost last-mile connectivity for commuters, an e-cycle service has been introduced at Malviya Nagar and Saket metro stations on the Yellow Line.

The service has been made operational by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Mobycy Zypp, a Gurugram-based e-scooter startup.

The facility was flagged off by DMRC Director (Operations) AK Garg from Malviya Nagar station.

"In its constant endeavour to promote eco-friendly last-mile solutions, DMRC is already operating e-rickshaw, e-bikes, bicycle stands from various metro stations across the network," the DMRC said in a tweet.

The Delhi Metro in October authorised e-scooters renting services at four of its stations -- Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave.

It may be noted that Vishwavidyalaya is situated on the Yellow Line, while Dwarka Sector 9 and Nehru Enclave are located on Blue and Magenta Lines respectively. On the other hand, Mandi House is an interchange station for the Blue and Violet Lines.

The DMRC has been taking various steps to strengthen last-mile connectivity.

The Delhi Metro has a provision for commuters to use bicycles for covering small distances at nominal charges at some of its metro stations, along with having a fleet of last-mile connectivity buses.

Currently, the Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 kilometres, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines. (ANI)

