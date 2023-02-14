To increase livelihoods in hilly areas, more efforts needed in field of cooperatives: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that to increase livelihoods of people in the hilly districts of the state, more efforts are needed in the field of cooperatives.

The Chief Minister gave these instructions to officers during a meeting of Uttarakhand State Cooperative Banks at the Secretariat.



"In order to enable the common people to take maximum advantage of the various schemes of the government, such arrangements should be made that people can get the facility of taking mixed loans to avail the benefits of the schemes of the concerned departments under schemes of similar nature," said Dhami.



Dhami further added that continuous efforts should be made by cooperative banks in the direction of reducing NPAs. Banks need more efforts to increase the credit deposit ratio, especially in hilly areas.



The Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid towards increasing the economic activities in the state to enhance the livelihood of the people. More attention should be paid to the cluster-based approach. There is a need to rapidly increase cooperative-based work in hilly districts. Efforts should be made to promote the production of coarse cereals in the state.

"People should be encouraged for this. Special attention should be paid towards the simplification of loan procedures through cooperative banks so that common people can get the full benefit of government schemes. Information about various public welfare schemes of the government should be given to the general public through seminars and camps," said Dhami.

Cooperative Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that in the last 5 years, there has been a rapid reduction in the NPA in the cooperative banks of the state.

"Five years ago the NPA was around 20 per cent, which has come down to 3.81 per cent now. Efforts are being made to provide mobile banking facilities through cooperative banks. The work of computerization of all PACS in the state has been completed. Recruitment is being done in cooperative banks through IBPS," said Dhan Singh Rawat. (ANI)

