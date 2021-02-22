To increase party membership, TRS MLA offers discounts for treatment at hospital

Jangaon (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): In a unique initiative to increase Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) members in his constituency, party MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah announced various discounts for treatment at his hospital, including a full waiver for the birth of girlchild.

"Full discount will be given to deliveries of girlchild and 50 per cent on all deliveries. Apart from it, I promise of free ambulance service in the constituency from my hospital. I announce 30 per cent discount on lab investigation, X-ray and other services, 20 per cent discount on all operations," said Rajaiah, MLA from Station Ghanpur.

"In order to create assurance in the people about their MLA, I will personally go to each village and explain about these facilities," he added.



Telangana ruling party TRS has recently launched a 15-day party membership drive which will end on March 1.

The MLA who is a doctor himself said that he is going to start 'TRS workers' Health and Welfare Tour' in connection with the collection of membership books. He even pledged not to shave until he reaches the target.

"Our party founder president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ordered party membership for 2021-23. The drive is to be completed within 15 days. I have given the party cadre an action plan to reach the target and I pledged not to shave in these 15 days," he told media.

The MLA also said that the party already is providing Rs 2 lakh insurance to party workers who meet with accidents. I also want to contribute from my end as an MLA, and at a personal level as a doctor for the past 35 years. (ANI)

