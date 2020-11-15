To invoke 'good luck for everyone', Bhupesh Baghel undergoes traditional flagellation on Govardhan Puja

Durg/Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 15 (ANI): As part of Govardhan Puja, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday underwent traditional flagellation to invoke "good luck for everyone" at Jajangiri village in Durg district.

"As always, this time too, I have performed tradition of flagellation for everyone's good luck at village Jajangiri in Kumhari area of Durg district. This beautiful tradition is celebrated for the happiness of all," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

He also posted a video of the process.



The Chief Minister said he attends Govardhan Puja here every year and follows the 'Santa Prahar' tradition.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also performed Govardhan Puja at his residence in Raipur.

Day after Diwali, the festival of Govardhan Puja is being celebrated all over the country. People in different parts of the country celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. (ANI)

