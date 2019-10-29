Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file photo)

To push make in India, large industry delegation to accompany Defence Minister to Russia

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): In a bid to push 'Make in India', a large industry delegation would be travelling with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the first week of November to Russia, which is the biggest supplier of defence equipment to India.
The visit scheduled to start from November 5 is coming at a time when the two countries are pushing for tie-ups and partnership between Indian and Russian companies for the production of spares and equipment for the Indian forces.
"The Defence Minister is visiting Russia for the India Russia Intergovernmental Commission for Military and Technical Commission with his Russian counterpart where the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of defence and technology ties between them and ways to further expanding this cooperation," Defence officials said here.
The high level delegation scheduled to go there have the who's who of the defence bureaucracy including Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary (Defence Production) Subhash Chandra and DG Acquisition Apoorva Chandra along with Joint Secretary Sanjay Jaju who is playing a key role in pushing Make in India in defence sector.
The defence industry representatives travelling with the Defence Ministry include top public and private sector companies including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Larsen and Toubro.
The new private sector entrants into the defence sector include Adani Industries.
India and Russia have had over five decades of defence partnership. Major Indian defence hardware including tanks, nuclear submarines and fighter aircraft are of Russian origin.
Despite India diversifying its equipment, the two countries are still engaged in defence trade of more than five billion dollars every year, including the S-400 air defence missile system and SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft.
India and Russia have recently signed a deal for joint manufacturing of AK-203 assault rifles at the Ordnance Factory Board in Amethi. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:54 IST

IndiGo places order for 300 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): IndiGo has placed the order for 300 A320neo Family aircraft, which marks one of Airbus' largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator, said Indigo in a statement on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:47 IST

Love you Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): In a loving gesture, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish brother Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:46 IST

5 policemen suspended as family alleges man died in custody in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Five police personnel of the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station here were suspended on Tuesday, after protests by a family who alleged that their 26-year-old son had died in custody due to police negligence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:42 IST

Distrust between BJP, Shiv Sena shows they can't form govt in...

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said here that voters are in 'confusion' and the 'distrust' between the partners (BJP and Shiv Sena) shows that they cannot form the government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:38 IST

Anup Kumar Singh takes charge as new DG of National Security Guard

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh has taken charge as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG).

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:20 IST

Khattar cabinet meets in Delhi, Assembly session to begin from November 4

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): First meeting of the two-member Haryana Cabinet took place here in the national capital on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and took some key decisions regarding farmers and students.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:02 IST

BJP begging before independent MLAs to form government in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for begging before independent MLAs to form government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:36 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman chairs Governing Council meeting of NIIF

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the Governing Council meeting of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:28 IST

NASA images show increase in stubble burning in last 24 hrs in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Delhi government on Tuesday said that the latest images from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) show a drastic increase in the stubble burning in the last 24 hours in Haryana and Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:26 IST

DGCA instructs Indigo, GoAir to replace PW engines on Neo aircraft

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued instructions to IndiGo to ensure that it does not operate any Neo plane which has two Prat and Whitney 1100 series engines that have been used for over 3000 hours each, the country's civil aviation

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:13 IST

Congress to hold a series of press conferences, protests in November

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): The Congress will hold 35 press conferences between November 1 and 8, and will also hold protests from November 5 to 15 to highlight the country's current economic situation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:55 IST

EU delegation comprises those who hate Islam, Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Centre for allowing an "unofficial delegation" of European Union MPs comprising members "who hate Muslims and Islam" to visit Kashmir.

Read More
iocl