To reach out to relatives and friends, contact 'Madadgar Helpline' number : CRPF in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Aimed at assisting common people of Kashmir reach out to their near and dear ones at a time when restrictions are galore in the valley, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked people to contact its "Madadgar Helpline numbers" 14411 and 9469793260.

"Any individual or family who is unable to contact with his/her loved ones in another part of the country, may please contact CRPF's Madadgar helpline number 14411 and 9469793260 and enable us to help you," said CRPF.

Earlier on August 12, CRPF announced that its 'Madadgaar Helpline' number 14411 was restored after it went inactive due to communication disruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

People can contact the CRPF helpline number for Medical Assistance, Public Safety and Security, Public Utilities, Natural Calamities, Assistance to Poor, Educational Assistance, etc and for other information. (ANI)