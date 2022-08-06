To reduce manual monitoring, Indian Army deploys AI-based surveillance system at borders

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): To enhance capabilities, the Indian Army has been deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) based surveillance systems on Northern and Western borders.

Sources in the Defence establishment have confirmed that apart from deploying AI-based surveillance systems at borders, "They are also using it to keep watch on real-time social media monitoring, pattern recognition and prediction of adversary courses of action, etc."

"AI-based real-time monitoring software has been deployed for generating intelligence in Counter Terrorist Operations. AI-based suspicious vehicle recognition system has been deployed in eight locations in the Northern and Southern theatre," a source said.

It has been said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is capable of providing considerable asymmetry during military operations.

It is envisaged that the use of AI will transform war-fighting paradigms. AI applications can be utilised for surveillance and detection, real-time social media monitoring, pattern recognition and prediction of adversary courses of action, etc.



Indian Army has been closely collaborating with Academia and Indian Industry, as also DRDO for the realisation of complex AI-based projects.

For this, an AI Lab has been established at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering wherein AI projects have undergone extensive in-house testing before being given to a production agency for deployment.

Indian Army has deployed several units of AI-Powered Smart Surveillance Systems on Northern and Western borders. The Unit is capable of handling heterogeneous inputs from devices such as PTZ cameras, and handheld thermal imagers.

This has considerably reduced the requirement for manual monitoring.

AI-based suspicious vehicle recognition system has been deployed in eight locations in the Northern and Southern theatres.

AI-based real-time monitoring software has been deployed for generating intelligence in Counter Terrorist Operations. (ANI)

