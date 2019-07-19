To save water, UP govt issues order to put half-filled water glasses in Secretariat

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): In a unique move to save water, Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order to put half-filled glasses of water in the state Secretariat here.

In an order issued on Thursday, Chief Secretary Pradip Dubey said the Assembly speaker has directed to put only half-filled glasses of water so that people do not waste water.

"It has been directed by the Assembly Speaker that initially only half-filled glasses of water will be kept in the state secretariat. It is often seen that people do not drink the entire water from the glass," the order reads.

It further read: "More water can be given if people need it. Hence, only half-filled glass will be given to the people in the Secretariat and its departments." (ANI)

