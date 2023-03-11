Today's 'Vishwakarmas' can become tomorrow's entrepreneurs: PM Narendra Modi in Post-Budget Webinar on PM Vikas

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Noting the contributions of centuries-old traditional artisans and craftspeople, who work with their hands using tools, known as Vishwakarma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Vishwakarmas of today can become entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

PM Modi was addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS)' on Saturday.

Presenting the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of a new scheme for artisans and craftsmen, the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS) scheme.

Mentioning that small artisans play an important role in the production of local crafts, PM Modi during the webinar stated that the Vishwakarma Yojana focuses on empowering them and that the scheme grabbed centre stage soon after it was announced.

"After the announcement of PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman, there were extensive discussions, and newspapers and economic experts took note of it. The mere announcement has become a centre of attraction," PM Modi said.



"Lord Vishwakarma is considered the ultimate creator, and the greatest architect. In his idols, he is seen holding various tools. In our society, those who create something with their own hands with the help of tools, have a rich tradition," he added.

PM Modi further said that the scheme aims for the development of traditional artisans and craftsmen while preserving their rich traditions and that today's Vishwakarma can become tomorrow's entrepreneurs.

"Our aim is to make today's Vishwakarma friends into tomorrow's big entrepreneurs," PM Modi said.

"To attain this, stability is needed in their business model," he added.

This webinar was part of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organised by the Government of India to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

Besides Ministers and Secretaries of the concerned Central Government Ministries, artisans, and experts, along with officials of State governments and attached offices of the Ministries of MSME and Textiles also attended the webinar and contributed suggestions for better implementation of the budgetary announcement. (ANI)

