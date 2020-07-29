Toddler allegedly raped by relative in UP, case registered

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): A case has been registered after a toddler was allegedly raped by his uncle in Sandi area of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Police said.

The police are making effort to nab the accused while the girl has been sent for medical examination.

"A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Sandi area. The case has been registered and we are trying to nab the accused," Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Hardoi said.

Medical examination of the victim is being done, he said. (ANI)

